Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $5.50

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 8.6 %
BRMK opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $738.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
