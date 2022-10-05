Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $5.50

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

BRMK opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $738.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

