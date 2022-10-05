Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $32.23

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of BE opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,641. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

