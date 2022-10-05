Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $83.26

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.26.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,165 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

