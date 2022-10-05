Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $78.55

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.