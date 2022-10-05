Brokers Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.64 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

