Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

