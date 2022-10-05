Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 30,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 37,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Build Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,184,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 375,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,381,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.