BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,700.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $11,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,492,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,693. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

