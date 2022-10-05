Burp Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Burp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burp has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Burp has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burp is www.coinburp.com.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies.”

