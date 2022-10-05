BUX Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $264,453.00 (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. BUX Token has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $264,453.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BUX Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.
BUX Token Profile
BUX Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BUX Token Coin Trading
