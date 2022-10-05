C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 5% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$62.20 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

