Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

