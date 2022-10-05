Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
