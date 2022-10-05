Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

CHW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.