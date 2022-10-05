Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 7.5% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

