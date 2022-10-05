Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

