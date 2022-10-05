Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Down 3.3%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.10 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.78). Approximately 21,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.84).

Caledonian Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The firm has a market cap of £17.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,950.00.

About Caledonian Trust

(Get Rating)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.