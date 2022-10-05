Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $928,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

