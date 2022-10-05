Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.87

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.87 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14.19 ($0.17). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 15.04 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,608,438 shares.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £43.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.87.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

