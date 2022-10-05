Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 57,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 298,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 61,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.