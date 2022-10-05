Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 41,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,804. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

