Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.85. 54,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,572. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

