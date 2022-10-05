Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 111,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,260. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

