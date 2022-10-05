Canal Capital Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,832 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 4.8% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 94,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

