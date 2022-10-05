Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Stock Down 3.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:SUI traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $133.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

