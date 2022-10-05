Canal Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 150.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,310.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,103.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,223.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,325.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

