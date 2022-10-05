Canal Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,055. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

