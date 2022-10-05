Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $409.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,116. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.