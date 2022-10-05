Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.20. 169,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

