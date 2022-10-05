Cap Price Hits $149.50 (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Cap has traded down 100% against the US dollar. One Cap coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.50 or 0.00753130 BTC on exchanges. Cap has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Cap Coin Profile

Cap (CRYPTO:CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Cap’s official website is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.