Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.52% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $688,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,554.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

