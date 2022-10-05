Capital Management Corp VA Buys 11,895 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,830. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

