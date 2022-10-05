Capital Management Corp VA Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 159,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,000,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 76,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.