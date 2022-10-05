Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 3,595 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,839 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 381,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.