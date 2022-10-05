Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 3,595 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,839 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.
Insider Activity
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $125.26. 381,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
