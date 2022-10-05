Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group makes up about 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 5.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,030. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

