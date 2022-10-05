Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Hovde Group

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 145,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

