Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Cartier Iron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRTIF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Cartier Iron has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Cartier Iron
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cartier Iron (CRTIF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.