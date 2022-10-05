Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cartier Iron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTIF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Cartier Iron has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Cartier Iron

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

