Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.19

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 1723792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

