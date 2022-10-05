Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.19

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.19 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 1723792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

