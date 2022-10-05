Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,860. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

