Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $52.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 173.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 83.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

