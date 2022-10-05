Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.72 and last traded at $86.98. 23,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,233,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 224.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,090 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.