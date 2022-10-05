CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.31% of CF Bankshares worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

