Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.34

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.34 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.34 ($0.20). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 17.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,047,665 shares trading hands.

Chariot Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.40. The stock has a market cap of £168.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chariot

In other Chariot news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 60,000 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

Further Reading

