China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.46

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

China Resources Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

