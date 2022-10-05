Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pinterest by 643.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 12,078.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.12.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

