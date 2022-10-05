Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

