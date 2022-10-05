Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

