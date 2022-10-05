Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of CB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,170. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

