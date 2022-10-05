Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Cigna were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.55. 32,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,871. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

