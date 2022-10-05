Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Head to Head Contrast

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.13 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.03 Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 3,037.47 -$14.67 million ($1.27) -3.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,002.27%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Miromatrix Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical beats Clarus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

