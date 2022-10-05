ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Shares Up 2.6%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.